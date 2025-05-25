Kris Jenner’s viral face lift: Rep confirms surgery, names doctor

Kris Jenner’s facelift has taken over our timelines. Kris Jenner's noticeably refreshed appearance has been the subject of online speculation in recent weeks, and now her team has officially addressed the buzz.
The 69-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch drew attention during a recent trip to Paris, where she accompanied daughter Kim Kardashian for a court appearance and attended Lauren Sanchez’s bachelorette celebration. Fans quickly noticed that Kris looked remarkably rejuvenated, prompting comparisons to her daughters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe.
Now, a rep for Kris has confirmed that the reality star has indeed undergone cosmetic enhancements.
“We can confirm that Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner’s recent work,” the rep stated, though the specific procedures were not disclosed. Netizens speculate she underwent a lower facelift.
Another outlet also verified that Kris received aesthetic treatments from Dr. Levine, a renowned New York-based plastic surgeon. According to his website, Dr. Levine specialises in a range of surgical procedures including facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid rejuvenation (both upper and lower blepharoplasty), body contouring, and breast surgeries.
Kris has yet to publicly comment on the transformation.