Kris Jenner’s viral face lift: Rep confirms surgery, names doctor

Kris Jenner’s facelift has taken over our timelines. Kris Jenner's noticeably refreshed appearance has been the subject of online speculation in recent weeks, and now her team has officially addressed the buzz.

Dr. Steven Levine is behind Kris Jenner's new look

The 69-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch drew attention during a recent trip to Paris, where she accompanied daughter Kim Kardashian for a court appearance and attended Lauren Sanchez’s bachelorette celebration. Fans quickly noticed that Kris looked remarkably rejuvenated, prompting comparisons to her daughters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe.