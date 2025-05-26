Chrissy Teigen opens up about hairline surgery after postpartum hair loss

Instead of continuing to rely on hair extensions to mask the issue, she decided to take a more permanent route. The surgery, which involves repositioning the hairline to reduce the size of the forehead, is commonly chosen by people with naturally high hairlines or those experiencing recession due to hair thinning.

Teigen is known for her unfiltered approach to life online and this moment was no different. She shared a photo of her post-surgery stitches and assured fans that she’d share some more of her recovery journey soon.

Over the years, Chrissy has been open about other cosmetic procedures — from eyebrow transplants to buccal fat removal. She often reflects on them with a mix of humour and honesty, never claiming perfection but always owning her decisions.