Tom Cruise's hilarious Tropic Thunder character might just get a spin-off, Mission: Impossible director hints

As per a popular media source, Christopher himself, spoke about the ongoing discussions during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz. "The conversations we’ve had about Les Grossman are so f---ing funny," he said during the chat, as reported by the source, further adding, "(Tom and I are) talking about it. We’re having very serious conversations about it, and how best to do it."

Christopher McQuarrie, who has collaborated with Tom on multiple Mission: Impossible films, including the recently released Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, that has been getting immense positve responses. As per the media source, he further reveals that it was during the filming of this instalment that both of them discussed about the character. "Just to be sitting at a breakfast table not talking about the movie we’re making for a minute is such decompression. And just riffing with Tom playing Les Grossman at the table, it was one of the real joys of making this movie," Christopher said.

Les has become an iconic character of Tom Cruise because of the actor's fabuluous comical potral of a volatile and hilariously aggressive Hollywood studio executive. Notably, this role of Tom Cruise was an uncredited one further masking his appearance and creating a unique visual experience for the audience.