Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the new James Bond? The Internet is abuzz with 007 casting rumours

Could the identity of the next James Bond have been accidentally revealed, not through a film studio or press release, but by a luxury watch brand? That’s exactly what social media seems to believe. A recent announcement from luxury watchmaker Omega, the long-standing official watch partner of the James Bond franchise. Last week, Omega revealed that actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been signed on as their new global brand ambassador.
While nothing has been confirmed, fans are buzzing with speculation. The announcement came with photos of Taylor-Johnson touring Omega’s watchmaking headquarters in Switzerland, along with a caption warmly welcoming him to the Omega family.
“OMEGA welcomes Aaron Taylor-Johnson to our watchmaking home in Bienne,” read the post. “The actor and Golden Globe winner stepped into our watchmaking home for an exclusive tour, meeting the watchmakers behind our timepieces.”
The comment section immediately lit up. “Bro has to be the new James Bond at this point,” one user wrote. Another asked, “Do I hear the 007 theme?” Someone else chimed in, “Is this a hint?” While those are just speculative remarks, fans have been quick to connect the dots because this wouldn’t be the first time Omega played a subtle role in teasing Bond casting.
Both Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan were named Omega ambassadors shortly before being revealed as the next Bond. Brosnan joined the brand in 1994, ahead of GoldenEye, while Craig did the same in 2005, just before Casino Royale.
However, some are pointing out key differences. Back then, these ambassador roles were kept under wraps until the Bond casting was public. This time, the partnership was announced openly though, critics note, that was before the era of viral speculation and social media sleuthing. As of now, Amazon MGM Studios, which oversees the Bond franchise, hasn’t made any official statements about the next 007. But for fans online, Omega’s latest move feels like more than just a coincidence.