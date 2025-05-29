Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the new James Bond? The Internet is abuzz with 007 casting rumours

The comment section immediately lit up. “Bro has to be the new James Bond at this point,” one user wrote. Another asked, “Do I hear the 007 theme?” Someone else chimed in, “Is this a hint?” While those are just speculative remarks, fans have been quick to connect the dots because this wouldn’t be the first time Omega played a subtle role in teasing Bond casting.

Both Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan were named Omega ambassadors shortly before being revealed as the next Bond. Brosnan joined the brand in 1994, ahead of GoldenEye, while Craig did the same in 2005, just before Casino Royale.

However, some are pointing out key differences. Back then, these ambassador roles were kept under wraps until the Bond casting was public. This time, the partnership was announced openly though, critics note, that was before the era of viral speculation and social media sleuthing. As of now, Amazon MGM Studios, which oversees the Bond franchise, hasn’t made any official statements about the next 007. But for fans online, Omega’s latest move feels like more than just a coincidence.