Shalini Pandey begins shoot for Rahu Ketu in Himachal

Actress Shalini Pandey has officially joined the cast of Rahu Ketu, starring opposite Pulkit Samrat in what is shaping up to be one of the more anticipated drama releases of the year. Currently being shot across scenic locations in Himachal Pradesh, the film recently completed its Mumbai schedule and has now shifted base to Kasol for the next leg of production.
Offering fans a glimpse into the filming process, Shalini took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the picturesque mountain set, revealing that she will be playing a character named Meenu. Captioning her post with: “Meet Meenu from the sets of my upcoming film :) Can’t wait for you to meet her properly soon! #RahuKetu,” the actress hinted at a character audiences can look forward to.
Rahu Ketu is backed by Zee Studios and directed by Vipul Vig. This marks Shalini’s first onscreen collaboration with Pulkit Samrat, while Pulkit will reunite with Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma, who also plays a key role in the film.
Shalini Pandey, best known for her Bollywood debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022), has a promising line-up ahead. In addition to Rahu Ketu, she is also set to appear in Idli Kadai opposite Dhanush, and Bandwaale alongside Zahaan Kapoor. Reflecting recently on her journey, Shalini marked the third anniversary of Jayeshbhai Jordaar with a heartfelt Instagram post, describing her debut experience as “nervous, wide-eyed, and full of feeling.”