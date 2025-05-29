Shalini Pandey begins shoot for Rahu Ketu in Himachal

Actress Shalini Pandey has officially joined the cast of Rahu Ketu, starring opposite Pulkit Samrat in what is shaping up to be one of the more anticipated drama releases of the year. Currently being shot across scenic locations in Himachal Pradesh, the film recently completed its Mumbai schedule and has now shifted base to Kasol for the next leg of production.

Shalini Pandey introduces her character from the sets of Rahu Ketu

Offering fans a glimpse into the filming process, Shalini took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the picturesque mountain set, revealing that she will be playing a character named Meenu. Captioning her post with: “Meet Meenu from the sets of my upcoming film :) Can’t wait for you to meet her properly soon! #RahuKetu,” the actress hinted at a character audiences can look forward to.