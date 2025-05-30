Allu Arjun wins Best Actor for ‘Pushpa 2’ at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

The winners of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards-2024 were announced here on Thursday in 35 categories by the jury committee.

Nivetha Thomas won the best leading actress award for her role in 35 Chinna Katha Kadu.

The awards are named after the late folk singer Gaddar. The awards would be presented on June 14 in Hyderabad.

Thanking the Telangana government for the prestigious honour, Allu Arjun in a post on 'X' said: "I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024. All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I dedicate this award to all my fans , your unwavering support continues to inspire me."