Sooraj Pancholi alleges top podcasts charge celebs ₹30 lakh for guest spots

During the interview, Sooraj made a lighthearted comment, saying, “I’ve heard that there are some actors who pay ₹30 lakh to be on a podcast. Is this true? I’m just curious because I’ve come here for free. At least pay me ₹30,000,” he joked. His remark sparked laughter among the hosts, who suggested that the situation had reversed, implying that now guests are paying for exposure.

Sooraj then clarified his statement, explaining that it's actually some popular podcast creators who charge hefty fees from celebrities to be featured. “Yes, I’ve heard that too the podcasters who have good viewership ask for ₹30 lakh for an appearance. I’ve received such an offer as well,” he admitted.