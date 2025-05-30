Sooraj Pancholi alleges top podcasts charge celebs ₹30 lakh for guest spots

While promoting his upcoming film Kesari Veer, actor Sooraj Pancholi made a surprising revelation about the podcasting world. In a recent interview, Sooraj shared that some actors actually pay large sums of money, reportedly up to ₹30 lakh only to appear on high-profile podcast platforms. He added that he had personally received such an offer in the past, though he chose not to go through with it.
During the interview, Sooraj made a lighthearted comment, saying, “I’ve heard that there are some actors who pay ₹30 lakh to be on a podcast. Is this true? I’m just curious because I’ve come here for free. At least pay me ₹30,000,” he joked. His remark sparked laughter among the hosts, who suggested that the situation had reversed, implying that now guests are paying for exposure.
Sooraj then clarified his statement, explaining that it's actually some popular podcast creators who charge hefty fees from celebrities to be featured. “Yes, I’ve heard that too the podcasters who have good viewership ask for ₹30 lakh for an appearance. I’ve received such an offer as well,” he admitted.
Interestingly, Sooraj didn’t seem entirely critical of the practice. In fact, he acknowledged that such podcasters have earned their massive followings through consistent effort and content creation. “It makes sense in a way, they give you reach and visibility. They’ve worked hard to build their platforms, so why not charge for it?” he said.
Sooraj’s comments shed light on a growing trend in the digital entertainment space, where visibility and reach are often monetized in unconventional ways. As podcasts continue to become more influential in shaping public perception and boosting celebrity profiles, the line between organic appearances and paid promotions appears to be blurring.