Suniel Shetty calls Paresh Rawal ‘wonderful human being’ amidst Hera Pheri 3 row

The post comes in the light of the ongoing tiff between Paresh and Akshay Kumar, following the former's exit from the third installment in the franchise, Hera Pheri 3. The controversy erupted after reports started doing the rounds that Paresh had walked out of Hera Pheri 3. After this, Akshay’s production banner, Cape of Good Films, which is backing the project, filed a lawsuit against Paresh of Rs. 25 crores for abruptly quitting the drama.

Meanwhile, a source close to Paresh questioned the film’s original producer, Firoz Nadiadwala's silence in the matter. A source close to Paresh said, “Let’s not forget, OMG was a film Paresh ji helped develop from the ground up, adapted from a play he had performed for years. When it came to producing the film, he didn’t blink. He placed his trust in Akshay Kumar out of deep love, respect, and, above all, faith. That bond has always been strong. Years later, OMG 2 came along, and this is where the truth gets blurry. Paresh ji had developed that story from scratch, with the intent of making it a standalone film. It was not meant to be OMG 2. But somewhere along the way, the script he shaped was rebranded into a franchise sequel. The role was written for him. The story was his. And yet, he chose to walk away quietly, gracefully. He didn’t fight it. He didn’t stop it. He didn’t sue.”