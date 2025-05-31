BLACKPINK Jisoo’s brother accused of sexual misconduct; woman shares emotional note

The controversy began on 29th May when a disturbing anonymous post appeared on an app for verified employees to share workplace-related experiences. The post accused Kim Jung Hoon of secretly filming a woman during sex without her consent. The woman, who chose to remain unnamed, recounted the traumatic experience and explained how difficult it had been for her to come forward. According to the translation she said: “It took me a long time to write this… What I went through was so horrific that I couldn’t speak about it for a while.”

The accuser claimed that Kim introduced himself as the sibling of a well-known celebrity, and initially seemed trustworthy and sincere. However, her perception shifted dramatically after she allegedly discovered he had used a hidden camera to record their intimate encounter. She further alleged that he had been involved with multiple women at the same time and had pressured some into sending sexually explicit videos.