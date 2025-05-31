Celebs

Disha Patani steps into Hollywood spotlight with Kevin Spacey’s long-awaited directorial return

Disha Patani is grabbing global attention as the lead in Holiguards, a supernatural action-thriller that marks Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey’s return to directing after over 20 years.
Disha Patani steps into Hollywood spotlight with Kevin Spacey’s long-awaited directorial return
Disha PatniX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Disha Patani is making headlines internationally as she steps into Hollywood with Holiguards, a supernatural action-thriller that also marks the return of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey to the director’s chair after more than 20 years. The film, currently in post-production, was shot extensively in Mexico and boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Yet, it’s Disha who’s grabbing all the attention with her dynamic presence in her first Hollywood venture.

Disha's role in Holiguards

Holiguards brings together a powerhouse of talent, including action legend Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Expendables), Tyrese Gibson of Fast & Furious fame, and Brianna Hildebrand, known for her roles in Deadpool and Lucifer. Despite sharing screen time with such established stars, Disha’s performance is already being highlighted as a standout. The film is part of a larger cinematic universe titled Statiguards vs. Holiguards, and it promises adrenaline-fueled action with a supernatural twist. With buzz building during post-production, anticipation is high for its official release.

Fueling the excitement, a behind-the-scenes shot of Disha from the film’s set recently surfaced online and quickly went viral. The photo sparked a wave of fan speculation and praise, with many applauding her Hollywood transformation. Reports confirm that the cast was filming in Durango, Mexico which is a major hub for international film shoots, marking a significant milestone in Disha’s career.

Disha Patani steps into Hollywood spotlight with Kevin Spacey’s long-awaited directorial return
Disha Patani’s new look in tie-up bodysuit and wide-leg denim is winning hearts

An industry insider shared, “Disha was in Durango as early as January this year, filming the pilot episode alongside Tyrese Gibson and Harry Goodwins. The footage we’ve seen is visually stunning, and Disha’s scenes in particular are breathtaking. Audiences are in for something truly spectacular.”

While her Hollywood debut is already generating global buzz, Disha hasn’t slowed down on the home front either. She’s set to return to Indian theatres with Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the beloved Welcome comedy franchise. Scheduled for a 2025 release, the film features an ensemble cast and is expected to be one of the year’s biggest entertainers.

Disha Patani steps into Hollywood spotlight with Kevin Spacey’s long-awaited directorial return
Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are having the time of their lives in Thailand, share images
Kevin Spacey
Disha Patni in Hollywood
Holiguards

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com