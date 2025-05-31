Disha Patani steps into Hollywood spotlight with Kevin Spacey’s long-awaited directorial return

Holiguards brings together a powerhouse of talent, including action legend Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Expendables), Tyrese Gibson of Fast & Furious fame, and Brianna Hildebrand, known for her roles in Deadpool and Lucifer. Despite sharing screen time with such established stars, Disha’s performance is already being highlighted as a standout. The film is part of a larger cinematic universe titled Statiguards vs. Holiguards, and it promises adrenaline-fueled action with a supernatural twist. With buzz building during post-production, anticipation is high for its official release.

Fueling the excitement, a behind-the-scenes shot of Disha from the film’s set recently surfaced online and quickly went viral. The photo sparked a wave of fan speculation and praise, with many applauding her Hollywood transformation. Reports confirm that the cast was filming in Durango, Mexico which is a major hub for international film shoots, marking a significant milestone in Disha’s career.