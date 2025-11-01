Kannada Rajyotsava with Sandalwood actor Sumukha: Celebrating cultural pride!

With a quiet intensity and a presence that commands attention, Sumukha has swiftly become one of the most exciting names in Kannada cinema. Known for his standout performances in Yaanaa (2019), Physics Teacher (2022) and Manada Kadalu (2025), the actor is redefining what it means to be a leading man in Sandalwood today — thoughtful, versatile and deeply rooted in his craft.
Born in Bengaluru to the celebrated theatre and film duo Shashi Kumar and Nanditha Yadav, Sumukha’s introduction to the performing arts came almost by osmosis. “I grew up backstage,” he has often said — and it shows. Surrounded by scripts, lights and the hum of rehearsals, he began performing at just ten, taking on roles in film, television and theatre. His early years were a masterclass in observation and expression, learning first-hand what it takes to breathe life into a story.
A student of The Valley School in Bengaluru, Sumukha’s creative sensibilities were encouraged from the start. Once his schooling was complete, he moved to Mumbai to sharpen his artistic instincts. There, he immersed himself in the city’s vibrant theatre circuit, performing at some of its most iconic venues — Prithvi Theatre and the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) — while continuing to make regular appearances at Bengaluru’s Ranga Shankara and Ravindra Kalakshetra. Those years on stage proved invaluable, instilling in him a deep respect for rehearsal, rhythm and restraint.
Sumukha made his cinematic debut with Yaanaa in 2019 — a coming-of-age drama that offered a glimpse of his nuanced talent. But it was Physics Teacher (2022) that truly established him as an artist to watch. Not only did he star in the drama, but he also wrote and directed it — an ambitious move that paid off. The film’s selection at the Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFES) and the acclaim it received for its unconventional narrative cemented his reputation as a multifaceted creative force.
Soon after, renowned filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat invited Sumukha to audition for Manada Kadalu. The film, which released earlier this year, became a turning point. As the lead, he balanced emotional depth with commercial appeal — a rare feat that propelled him to the forefront of Kannada cinema. The success of Manada Kadalu wasn’t merely another acting credit; it marked Sumukha’s arrival as a bona fide star. With Kannada Rajyotsava being observed today, we wanted to shoot a special cover with someone who represents a new wave of cinema in Sandalwood — someone with global charisma but whose heart remains rooted in this soil. Sumukha seemed the perfect fit and so we caught up with him to reflect on his career and find out what this special day means to him.
How did your journey in films begin?
To start with, it was definitely because my parents were also in the same field — mostly theatre. But I grew up watching global films as a child, so I was pretty clear in my mind that my end goal was cinema. I knew that from a very young age. However, I wanted to do it the right way. I needed to be sure I was prepared enough. I didn’t want to make blunders while performing. Theatre gave me that space to hone my craft for a film career. I never wanted to feel insecure about what I was doing as an actor. That journey of preparation lasted 15 years before I finally took up my first film.
And throughout this journey, you had one foot in Mumbai and one in Bengaluru?
Well, I like to think my foot in Bengaluru is more rooted, since I grew up as a proper Basavanagudi Kannada boy from South Bengaluru. I did have to go to Mumbai to acquire the skills I needed for a career like this, but Bengaluru was always home.
Now, you are our cover for the Kannada Rajyotsava special edition of Indulge. Tell us, what does the day mean to you?
You know, I’m so happy to have been part of this shoot because, for once, I really feel like I’m celebrating the day. Otherwise, we don’t do anything special for Kannada Rajyotsava — it isn’t like a religious festival with rituals or traditions to follow. So, I’ve always tried to observe it, but never really knew how to celebrate it. This year, however, beyond this shoot, I had a release with Yogaraj Bhat, which makes it even more special. I’m a proud Kannadiga, first and foremost, so to be able to bring personal meaning to the day feels truly special. Celebrating Rajyotsava goes far beyond the language for me — it means celebrating our rich culture and proudly acknowledging that this identity means so much to me and to all of us in Karnataka.
That quite literally encapsulates everything we want the day to mean. But shifting focus — you’re in great shape! How do you manage that?
I’ve always been someone who likes to stay fit. In Mumbai, that meant cycling a lot and trekking to the many forts around the city. In Bengaluru, I have to hit the gym and bulk up because that’s how my directors want me to look. That said, staying in shape comes naturally to me — it’s something I’d do anyway.
Do you also follow a skincare or haircare routine?
One has to these days — and I’ve only just started! I’m still a newbie, but I do realise the importance of looking after yourself, especially as I grow older.
What does fashion mean to you? Do you have a personal style?
I have to be super honest here — I grew up copying all the fashion styles I saw on screen. But as the years have passed, I feel I’ve developed my own sense of style. Today, I wear what’s comfortable — that might mean worn-out T-shirts and shorts at home or jeans and a tee elsewhere. I don’t really follow brands per se and I feel that as I grow more as an actor, I’ll have to rely on the talents of a stylist (laughs).
How do you choose to relax when you have a day off?
The ideal answer in my head would be spending time with friends who have no connection to the industry, but often it just means catching up on a long list of films I want to watch and doing ordinary things — like going for a walk.
You also seem to have a passion for singing. Tell us about that?
I grew up learning carnatic music and I do love to sing. So, if I’m ever given the chance to do playback, I’d love to experiment with it.
And what do you think you’d have been if not an actor?
Thanks to the school I studied in, I’m someone who loves interacting with nature. I love carpentry, pottery and anything that allows me to work closely with forests or the natural world. I think that’s what I’d have pursued otherwise.
Finally, tell us about your upcoming projects?
I have quite a few. There’s the bilingual Chakamaki, a film exploring identity and belonging against the stark beauty of the desert. I also have a rugged thriller directed by Sanjay KK, a slapstick comedy helmed by Pannaga Bharana and an untitled project with Myra Productions.
