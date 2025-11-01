Kannada Rajyotsava with Sandalwood actor Sumukha: Celebrating cultural pride!

Now, you are our cover for the Kannada Rajyotsava special edition of Indulge. Tell us, what does the day mean to you?

You know, I’m so happy to have been part of this shoot because, for once, I really feel like I’m celebrating the day. Otherwise, we don’t do anything special for Kannada Rajyotsava — it isn’t like a religious festival with rituals or traditions to follow. So, I’ve always tried to observe it, but never really knew how to celebrate it. This year, however, beyond this shoot, I had a release with Yogaraj Bhat, which makes it even more special. I’m a proud Kannadiga, first and foremost, so to be able to bring personal meaning to the day feels truly special. Celebrating Rajyotsava goes far beyond the language for me — it means celebrating our rich culture and proudly acknowledging that this identity means so much to me and to all of us in Karnataka.