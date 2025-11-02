Did Kayla Nicole take a jibe at ex Travis Kelce with her Halloween costume? Fans have many theories

Travis Kelce's ex girlfriend and TV presenter Kayla Nicole became the talk of the internet this Halloween. The model and podcaster, who was in a five-year relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Kayla and Travis broke up only a few weeks before he and Taylor were spotted together. Kayla shared a video of herself dressed as Toni Braxton and dancing to the R&B hit He Wasn’t Man Enough.
The clip, posted on her Instagram, quickly led to speculation among fans that Nicole’s costume might have been a subtle reference to her ex Travis and may be a sneaky shade. Kayla channeled Braxton’s early-2000s style, and donned a metallic mini dress, sleek hair, and exuded confident energy. She captioned one of her posts, “She’s an icon. She’s a legend. She’s @tonibraxton circa 2000. #Halloween25.”
Some fans sympathised with Kayla and speculated that she has not been able to move on. "It’s actually sad because we know it’s just a front. She hasn’t been able to move on after 3.5 years. She wanted to marry him and it didn’t work out for her," a user wrote on X.
"He wasn't enough for me" YET she can't stop talking about him and haven't move on after like 4 years," wrote another user. Some X users could not help but note that this might be a jibe at Travis.
"Will the real showgirl step to the front!!!!!” one person wrote. Another joked, “Swifties… 10, 9, 8…” which hinted at an oncoing reaction from Swifties.