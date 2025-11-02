Hailey Bieber trolled for ‘robotic’ awards speech; Internet thinks she used ChatGPT

Hailey Bieber has once again centre of attention this time due to her appearance at a recent award show. The Rhode Skin founder, who was honored with the Beauty Innovator Award, gave a speech intended to celebrate creativity and daring within the beauty world.

However, the clip has since gone viral for the wrong reasons, with many social media users calling Hailey’s delivery “robotic” and “PR-scripted,” even joking that her remarks seemed “ChatGPT-generated.”

Hailey Bieber's speech trolled for being too robotic

The event, held on October 29 in New York City, saw Hailey take the stage in an elegant black gown to accept her award. Though her speech aimed to emphasize innovation and bravery in the beauty industry, it quickly became the subject of trolling on X.

During her acceptance remarks, Hailey shared her perspective on what being an “innovator” means, explaining it as someone who brings “a fresh perspective and blends worlds to create something unexpected.” Viewers also noticed that she read directly from a set of note cards rather than speaking spontaneously, which many pointed to as a reason her speech came across as stiff and overly rehearsed