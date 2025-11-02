Hailey Bieber trolled for ‘robotic’ awards speech; Internet thinks she used ChatGPT

Hailey Bieber has once again centre of attention this time due to her appearance at a recent award show. The Rhode Skin founder, who was honored with the Beauty Innovator Award, gave a speech intended to celebrate creativity and daring within the beauty world.
However, the clip has since gone viral for the wrong reasons, with many social media users calling Hailey’s delivery “robotic” and “PR-scripted,” even joking that her remarks seemed “ChatGPT-generated.”
The event, held on October 29 in New York City, saw Hailey take the stage in an elegant black gown to accept her award. Though her speech aimed to emphasize innovation and bravery in the beauty industry, it quickly became the subject of trolling on X.
During her acceptance remarks, Hailey shared her perspective on what being an “innovator” means, explaining it as someone who brings “a fresh perspective and blends worlds to create something unexpected.” Viewers also noticed that she read directly from a set of note cards rather than speaking spontaneously, which many pointed to as a reason her speech came across as stiff and overly rehearsed
“To me, an innovator is someone who can bring a fresh perspective to a crowded space,” Hailey said. “Someone who can merge different worlds together and create something new and unexpected. Someone who isn't afraid to go left when everyone else is saying to go right.”
She went on to highlight her journey with Rhode Skin, explaining that she never wanted it to be just a skincare brand. “I wanted us to be a beauty brand that could thrive and grow because of the quality of products and the community who believes in it,” she added. “I wanted to build an entire world that didn't have any borders or boundaries of what a skincare brand is or should be.”
Hailey also acknowledged others in the beauty space and added, “Deciding to believe wholeheartedly in your ideas and launch a brand takes an immense amount of guts, and I applaud anyone who takes that leap of faith. I celebrate every founder who is on the journey alongside me."
After the clip of her speech surfaced online, social media users mocked Hailey’s tone and delivery. Many users felt her speech sounded too rehearsed.
One X user wrote, "Please kids, stay in school; this is the perfect example of when education is useful and shows the importance of higher education.""She needs to read so she doesn't risk using the same speeches as Selena," said another.
"This is so embarrassing, dude. I mean, what can we expect from someone who didn't finish high school. "This woman got fans btw," said another user.