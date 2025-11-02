Huda Mustafa livestream controversy: Huda Beauty cuts ties with Love Island star, Bella Hadid unfollows

Love Island USA Season 7 contestant Huda Mustafa has landed in trouble after her response to a racial slur aimed at fellow cast member Olandria Carthen during a recent livestream. The incident quickly drew criticism online and though Mustafa has apologised, the incident resulting in Huda Beauty severing its association with her.

Huda Beauty announced it would be ending its collaboration with Huda Mustafa

"We are truly disappointed by Huda Mustafa's recent live and we take all forms of racism very seriously," the popular beauty company said in a statement posted to Instagram. "While we don't believe her actions reflect her character, we found them deeply upsetting."

It continued: "We know that many members of our community and team were hurt and offended by these actions."

Earlier this week, during an Instagram Live with her boyfriend Louis Russell known from Netflix’s Perfect Match, a viewer called in and used a racial slur directed at Carthen, who is of African-American descent. According to the clip obtained, the pair looked momentarily shocked before laughing and ending the call. In the footage, Russell can be heard saying, “Whoa, hey, hey.”