John Cena calls Shah Rukh Khan his "constant inspiration" post #AskSRK shout-out

John Cena responded warmly as he wrote on his X account, “Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world!”

John Cena, who is set to participating in his final WWE tournament soon, recalled an emotional meeting with Shah Rukh at a grand wedding in Mumbai, calling it a life-changing moment.

He shared that Shah Rukh’s TED Talk came at a pivotal time in his life, sparking personal growth and reflection.

While talking to ANI, he said, "He (Shah Rukh) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I've been able to recognise all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them."

John Cena further talked about the special moment meeting the Bollywood star. He said, "It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic."

While Shah Rukh Khan rings in his 60th birthday today, John Cena has just announced that a 16-man tournament will kick off in two weeks — on the November 10 episode of Raw in his hometown of Boston. The tournament will include competitors from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and possibly “a few guys who don’t even work here.”

