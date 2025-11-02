Pankaj Tripathi's mother dies at 89 in their hometown

Pankaj Tripathi’s mother, Hemwanti Devi, has reportedly passed away at the family’s ancestral residence in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday. She was 89 and had been ill for a while. Pankaj Tripathi was by her side when she died in her sleep. The family shared the news through an official statement to the media. Her funeral took place in Belsand on Saturday, with close relatives, friends, and family members present for the cremation. Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away at the age of 99 in 2023.
Pankaj’s family released a statement to the press that read: “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Shri Pankaj Tripathi’s beloved mother, Smt. Hemwanti Devi, who left for her heavenly abode peacefully at the family’s hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday. She was 89 years old and had been unwell for some time. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. Pankaj Tripathi was by her side during her final moments.”
The family has also requested privacy during this time. They have added, “The Tripathi family is mourning this immense loss and humbly request everyone to keep Smt. Hemwanti Devi in their thoughts and prayers. The family also requests the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this period of grief and allow them time to mourn in peace.”
In an interview last year, Pankaj Tripathi had spoken about his late mother and how she wants a simple life, away from the spotlight. My mother was here recently with me and forced us to send her back. She wants that simple life. The other day, she told me that someone had come home asking about me, and wondered if I was too popular. She still doesn't know what I do, and I don't even find the reason that she has to.”