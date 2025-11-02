Pankaj Tripathi's mother dies at 89 in their hometown

Pankaj Tripathi’s mother, Hemwanti Devi, has reportedly passed away at the family’s ancestral residence in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday. She was 89 and had been ill for a while. Pankaj Tripathi was by her side when she died in her sleep. The family shared the news through an official statement to the media. Her funeral took place in Belsand on Saturday, with close relatives, friends, and family members present for the cremation. Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away at the age of 99 in 2023.

Pankaj Tripathi's mother, Hemwanti Devi, has passed away at 89

