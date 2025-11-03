Anthony Hopkins reveals his wife suggested he may have autism

Anthony Hopkins recently revealed that his wife, Colombian antiques dealer Stella Arroyave, once suggested he might be autistic. Her speculation stemmed from his well-documented fascination with details, numbers, order, and memorisation. Hopkins, however, made it clear that he doesn’t dwell on or feel defined by such “labels.”
In an interview with a newspaper, the 87-year-old actor discussed the “obsession” with numbers, detail, order, and memorising that led his wife to think he may have Asperger’s syndrome. Yet, Hopkins appeared largely indifferent to the idea, recalling his initial reaction.
“I didn’t know what the hell she was talking about. I don’t even believe it." The actor shared these reflections while promoting his forthcoming memoir, We Did OK, Kid, which releases on Tuesday, November 4.
Asperger’s, once a separate diagnosis, is now considered part of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The National Institute of Mental Health describes ASD as “a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave.”
Still, the Silence of the Lambs star expressed no interest in pursuing a diagnosis at this stage of life. Hopkins dismissed the notion outright, remarking: “Well, I guess I’m cynical because it’s all nonsense. It’s all rubbish. ADHD, OCD, Asperger’s, blah, blah, blah. Oh God, it’s called living."
Hopkins reflected philosophically on human nature, suggesting such traits are intrinsic to everyone: “It’s just being a human being, full of tangled webs and mysteries and stuff that’s in us. Full of warts and grime and craziness, it’s the human condition." Ultimately, he emphasized his disregard for diagnostic labels, saying: “All these labels. I mean, who cares? But now it’s fashion. And you know, people do this."
Hopkins, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Florian Zeller’s psychological drama The Father (2020), portrayed a man struggling with dementia opposite Olivia Colman. The film also starred Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams.
His upcoming projects include Timothy Woodward Jr’s Eyes in the Trees, a contemporary take on H.G. Wells’ The Island of Doctor Moreau, and Guy Ritchie’s Wife & Dog, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rosamund Pike. Hopkins will also appear in The Brothers alongside Al Pacino, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, and Michele Morrone.