Anthony Hopkins reveals his wife suggested he may have autism

Asperger’s, once a separate diagnosis, is now considered part of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The National Institute of Mental Health describes ASD as “a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave.”

Still, the Silence of the Lambs star expressed no interest in pursuing a diagnosis at this stage of life. Hopkins dismissed the notion outright, remarking: “Well, I guess I’m cynical because it’s all nonsense. It’s all rubbish. ADHD, OCD, Asperger’s, blah, blah, blah. Oh God, it’s called living."

Hopkins reflected philosophically on human nature, suggesting such traits are intrinsic to everyone: “It’s just being a human being, full of tangled webs and mysteries and stuff that’s in us. Full of warts and grime and craziness, it’s the human condition." Ultimately, he emphasized his disregard for diagnostic labels, saying: “All these labels. I mean, who cares? But now it’s fashion. And you know, people do this."

Hopkins, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Florian Zeller’s psychological drama The Father (2020), portrayed a man struggling with dementia opposite Olivia Colman. The film also starred Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams.

His upcoming projects include Timothy Woodward Jr’s Eyes in the Trees, a contemporary take on H.G. Wells’ The Island of Doctor Moreau, and Guy Ritchie’s Wife & Dog, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rosamund Pike. Hopkins will also appear in The Brothers alongside Al Pacino, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, and Michele Morrone.