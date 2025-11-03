Britney Spears deletes Instagram account shortly after erratic posts worried fans

In a more recent Instagram post from October 19, Britney reflected on spending four months in rehab in 2018 while living under a 13-year conservatorship and how it has affected her life since. In the caption, Spears wrote that she believed “brain damage happened to me.”

Alongside a photo of herself on horseback, she described her shoulder blades as resembling “wings” and referenced the film Maleficent in her message.

"Remember the king tried to kill her but instead a guy secretly took her wings but anything from the father in heaven the real father whom is the one I only claim who loves unconditionally… anything holy is never forgotten," she wrote.

"Her wings were holy so the king couldn’t take them not one person could say they were restored and hidden locked in a secret holy stain glass church…not that this has any relevance with me but I do find it incredibly interesting…"

The singer then spoke about enduring a "traumatic experience" that she says she wrote about "at the end" of her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, "where for 4 months I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere."

On October 15, Spears used X to call out Federline for "constantly gaslighting" her and talked about their sons.

"To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain…" her post began. "Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting."