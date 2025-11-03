F1 racer Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux are getting married!

Formula 1 racer Charles Leclerc and his long-time girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, are officially engaged! The news was announced by the couple on their social media accounts over the weekend. Charles Leclerc captioned social media post "Mr². & Mrs. Leclerc 💍❤️❤️❤️" (The "Mr. squared" is a playful nod to their dog, Leo).
The special moment seems to have been a romantic, private occasion. Photos shared show a candlelit setting with a large heart made of red rose petals. The couple's beloved long-haired dachshund, Leo, played a key role! One photo featured Leo wearing a collar tag that read: "Dad wants to marry you!" Other pictures showed a bone-shaped treat engraved with "She said yes!"
Alexandra is sporting a dazzling oval-cut diamond engagement ring, set on a slim pavé diamond band. Experts estimate the diamond to be around 5-6 carats and worth upwards of $500,000 USD. First linked in early 2023 (after being spotted at Paris Fashion Week). Alexandra, an art curator is now a familiar and stylish figure in the F1 paddock, frequently seen supporting Charles at various Grand Prix races around the world.
Relationship timeline
In May of 2023, Alexandra was spotted in the Ferrari paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix, a rare privilege that suggested a close connection. Around this time, Charles subtly confirmed he was in a relationship during an interview with Gala France, stating he was "off the market," though he didn't name her. The couple made their first official public appearance together at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, sharing a courtside box with fellow F1 driver Pierre Gasly and his partner, that year.
Last April, Charles and Alexandra took a big step by adopting a dog, a miniature long-haired dachshund they named Leo. Leo quickly became an "Insta-famous" fixture and a regular in the F1 paddock. Alexandra was right by Charles' side as he won his emotional home race, the Monaco Grand Prix, for the first time. They celebrated together at the official Grand Prix Gala dinner. The couple is known for keeping their personal life relatively private compared to many public figures, making their engagement announcement a major and delightful surprise for fans.