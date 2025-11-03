F1 racer Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux are getting married!

Relationship timeline

In May of 2023, Alexandra was spotted in the Ferrari paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix, a rare privilege that suggested a close connection. Around this time, Charles subtly confirmed he was in a relationship during an interview with Gala France, stating he was "off the market," though he didn't name her. The couple made their first official public appearance together at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, sharing a courtside box with fellow F1 driver Pierre Gasly and his partner, that year.

Last April, Charles and Alexandra took a big step by adopting a dog, a miniature long-haired dachshund they named Leo. Leo quickly became an "Insta-famous" fixture and a regular in the F1 paddock. Alexandra was right by Charles' side as he won his emotional home race, the Monaco Grand Prix, for the first time. They celebrated together at the official Grand Prix Gala dinner. The couple is known for keeping their personal life relatively private compared to many public figures, making their engagement announcement a major and delightful surprise for fans.