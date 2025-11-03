Why Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan’s engagement fell apart

When Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were dating, Karisma was already a well-established star, while Abhishek was still trying to carve out his space in the industry. At the time, the Bachchan family was also facing financial difficulties due to the collapse of their production company and mounting debts.

Reportedly, Babita Kapoor was uncertain about Abhishek’s prospects as an actor and is said to have requested a prenuptial agreement that would ensure Karisma’s financial security after marriage. The Bachchans allegedly refused, which ultimately led to the relationship ending.

Other rumours suggested that Karisma was asked to give up her acting career and that Jaya Bachchan maintained strict influence over her son’s life.

Although the exact reason for their split remains unclear, it appears that both Abhishek and Karisma have long moved on and left the past behind.