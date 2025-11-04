Dakota Johnson is dating again after split from Chris Martin

Dakota and Chris’ split came roughly three months after an insider shared that the pair had been engaged for “years”.

They initially sparked engagement rumors in 2020 but were “in no rush to get married” then, per the source. Roughly two weeks after Chris and Dakota’s split, a source said that the breakup “wasn't exactly a shock”, adding that the pair’s relationship “had the same issues for a while”.

When she appeared on the Today Show days after the break-up was confirmed, she gave an amusingly short answer about what she would demand as a “non-negotiable” if she were to work with a real-life matchmaker.

“Like, not an a--h---?” she said at the time. As Dakota nears the end of 2025, she has one new movie in the works: an adaptation of author Colleen Hoover’s Verity, due in theaters October 2, 2026. This year, she starred in both Materialists and the comedy Splitsville. The actress and producer is also setting out on directing her own feature film for the first time with a new movie titled A Tree Is Blue, which will co-star Jessica Alba.