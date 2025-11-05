Amitabh Bachchan reportedly sells two Mumbai flats for ₹12 crore, earns 47% return

Amitabh Bachchan has completed the sale of two apartments in the Oshiwara area of Andheri-West, Mumbai, with registry records cited in property coverage showing a combined price of ₹12 crore. He bought the units in 2011 at roughly ₹4.2 crore each. The difference leaves him with a tidy gain across thirteen years — a figure that matches the long, steady climb of upscale property in the city.
The apartments sit in a desirable building with gyms, security and other modern comforts. Neighbours say the tower attracts film and television professionals thanks to studios, Metro access and a lively food scene nearby. Agents in the area point out that good buildings in the suburb rarely sit unsold for long if priced sensibly.
Mumbai’s higher-end market has held its stride in the past few years. Research firms note rising transactions in premium pockets such as Juhu and Bandra, and Oshiwara’s newer towers have joined that club. Demand remains strong despite interest-rate cycles, fuelled by steady incomes in media, finance and tech.
Bachchan’s ties to Mumbai property stretch back decades. His Juhu homes are landmarks in their own right, and he has leased space to corporate tenants and film shoots before. That blend of emotional attachment and sharp business instinct shows again in this latest move. It looks less like a sudden exit and more like a routine shuffle of assets, selling two flats after a long hold while keeping his broader base intact.
For many Mumbai residents, the transaction feels familiar in principle even if the sums belong to another world: buy something solid, wait through market moods and move when the time suits you. Bachchan has applied that logic with characteristic patience, once again proving the quiet advantage of long-term thinking in a city where land never stops carrying weight.
(Story by Esha Aphale)