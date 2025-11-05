Amitabh Bachchan reportedly sells two Mumbai flats for ₹12 crore, earns 47% return

Mumbai’s higher-end market has held its stride in the past few years. Research firms note rising transactions in premium pockets such as Juhu and Bandra, and Oshiwara’s newer towers have joined that club. Demand remains strong despite interest-rate cycles, fuelled by steady incomes in media, finance and tech.

Bachchan’s ties to Mumbai property stretch back decades. His Juhu homes are landmarks in their own right, and he has leased space to corporate tenants and film shoots before. That blend of emotional attachment and sharp business instinct shows again in this latest move. It looks less like a sudden exit and more like a routine shuffle of assets, selling two flats after a long hold while keeping his broader base intact.

For many Mumbai residents, the transaction feels familiar in principle even if the sums belong to another world: buy something solid, wait through market moods and move when the time suits you. Bachchan has applied that logic with characteristic patience, once again proving the quiet advantage of long-term thinking in a city where land never stops carrying weight.

(Story by Esha Aphale)