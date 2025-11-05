Flora Saini: Inner calm and thoughts reflect on your face
In films like Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, Stree, Begum Jaan, 12 ’O’ Clock and many more, Flora Saini has moved seamlessly across languages and roles, bringing depth to every story she tells. Fresh out of the Bigg Boss Telugu, season 9 house, she reflects on her Bigg Boss journey, her growth as an actor, the kind of stories that move her, and much more.
How did you manage to build genuine connections and win hearts in the Bigg Boss house despite Telugu not being your first language
Honestly, emotions speak louder than words. Even though Telugu isn’t my first language, I think kindness and authenticity need no translation. I focused on understanding people’s energy and intentions rather than their words, and I believe that when you are real and respectful, people feel it. That’s how I built those connections.
Looking back, what was the most valuable lesson or change you experienced during your time in the house?
I think everyone should go to Bigg Boss once in their lifetime because it is truly life-changing. It taught me patience and self-acceptance. When you’re under one roof with so many different personalities who all react differently to situations, you learn to stay centred and not lose yourself in the chaos. I came out stronger, calmer, and more grateful, not just for the love I received but also for rediscovering my own resilience.
How was it stepping back into the Bigg Boss house this time around?
It felt surreal! The house has this powerful energy, and the moment you step inside, memories come flooding back. This time, I went in with no expectations but with gratitude. I wanted to relive the experience, meet everyone with an open heart, and enjoy it for what it was. Every hug showed who truly missed me, and I realised energies never lie — it was a real light-bulb moment.
From your first film Prema Kosam to now, how do you see your growth as an actor over the years?
It’s been such a beautiful journey. I started young and learned everything on set by observing, falling, and growing. Over the years, through my life experiences, I’ve become more aware of the stories I want to tell and the emotions I want to convey. Acting is no longer about proving myself but about expressing truthfully, and through the years, my choices have evolved from doing run-of-the-mill roles to experimental, different, and challenging ones. It’s just been great.
You’ve spoken about wanting to quit acting at one point. What made you change your mind and keep going?
There was a phase when I felt disheartened, as if I had given all I had, but life always reminded me of my purpose. Whenever I thought of quitting, something pulled me back: a script, a kind word from a fan, or the love for my craft, giving me a sense of belonging I couldn’t walk away from. Every time I thought it was the end, God whispered ‘no, my child it’s just a bend’.
What kind of roles or collaborations are you most excited to explore next?
I’m drawn to roles that have emotional depth, portraying women who are layered, vulnerable, yet strong. I would love to work with filmmakers who tell stories that truly move people. My dream role would be a biopic or a character that challenges my entire emotional range, or something completely out of the box.
Which role pushed you the most on an emotional and mental level, leaving a lasting impact on you as a person?
My role in Stree was quite special as it came at a time when I was rebuilding myself and it reminded me that every character has shades of humanity, both light and dark. Playing someone vulnerable yet spirited helped me heal parts of myself, and the film’s message is a line I live by: ‘Woh stree hai, tum usse pyaar aur izzat do, woh tumhari raksha karegi’.
A self-care ritual you never skip?
I truly believe that inner calm and thoughts reflect on your face, so I sit quietly for a few minutes every day, drink plenty of water, and never skip my skincare routine, which includes cleansing, hydrating, laughing more, and practising gratitude.
You’ve acted in films across languages; which language or industry feels most like home now?
Each industry has given me something unique, but Telugu cinema holds a special place in my heart because the people, the warmth, and the audience’s love make it truly feel like home now.
Favourite memory from Hyderabad.
So many! But if I had to pick one, it would be the quiet drives around Necklace Road late at night, where the air feels magical, the rocks look beautiful, the faces seem to smile, and the calm energy of Hyderabad makes everything feel just right.
