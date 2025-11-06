I just want to make people smile: Jai Krishna

A

Actor Nikhil Abburi asked me to audition for the film and called me to their office in Manikonda. Initially, they felt I didn’t look old enough for the character — they wanted someone who could look like an uncle! Still, they gave me a chance to audition. The director said, “Many people have tried this role, but no one did it like you.” I wasn’t sure if that was a compliment or not (laughs). They didn’t confirm my selection immediately, but two days later, I got a call saying I was perfect for the part and should start growing my hair for the role. The whole team was around my age, so we became good friends. Shooting the film felt like hanging out with buddies; it was a relaxed and fun experience.