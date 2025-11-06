Smriti Mandhana reportedly set to wed composer Palash Muchhal sooner than you think

Smriti Mandhana, one of the most admired players in Indian cricket, is set to marry music composer Palash Muchhal in December 2025, as per reports. Neither has posted a statement, though the news has travelled fast across fan pages and news cycles.
Muchhal works in film music and independent releases, and shares a creative streak with his sister, singer Palak Muchhal. Friends say the couple have known each other a long time and prefer privacy. Palash and Smriti recently celebrated her World Cup win together when they posed for photos after the match along with the trophy.
Palash shared the emotional picture on Instagram from inside the stadium and the caption read, “Am I still dreaming?”
Palash and Smriti were introduced in 2019 by mutual friends from Mumbai’s creative community.
They made their relationship official on July 2024, when they marked five years of togetherness.
If the reported plan holds, the ceremony will likely fall after India’s cricket commitments late in the year, giving teammates space to attend. Expect a close-knit gathering rather than a sprawling celebrity spectacle.
For supporters, the news brings gentle excitement, not frenzy — a sense of seeing a favourite player step into a new chapter. When official confirmation arrives, celebrations will follow, but in the meantime, there’s quiet pleasure in imagining a union of bat and melody, sport and song, carried forward with grace instead of noise.