Why the Bachchans occasionally wear two watches

Photos of Amitabh Bachchan wearing two watches pop up online now and then, followed by jokes and wild theories. Luxury flex? Hidden tech? Time travel? The truth, shared again by Abhishek recently, is warmer and almost old-fashioned.
Why do Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan wear two watches sometimes?
In a 2011 interview, Abhishek Bachchan explained that his habit of wearing two watches was inspired by his mother, Jaya Bachchan. He shared that when he was studying at a boarding school in Europe, Jaya would wear two watches, one showing Indian time and the other set to European time, so she could stay connected to both time zones while keeping track of her son.
People who travelled before smartphones remember similar habits. Journalists kept notebooks with two clocks drawn in the margin. Traders in the City wore GMT watches long before aviation-style dials became fashionable. Objects held meaning: you looked down and thought of someone far away.
"The trend of wearing two watches was started by my mom. Since I used to stay in boarding school in Europe, she would wear two watches to keep track of both time zones. Later on, dad followed the tradition, and it became a habit for our family," Abhishek said.
In the Bachchans’ case, fans spotted the detail, and the internet did what it does, it turned it into a talking point. Yet the charm lies in its simplicity. Two watches are impractical today; that’s partly why the gesture feels so human.
Big B Amitabh himself has addressed the look. In earlier remarks, he admitted, “Yes, I used to wear two and sometimes even three watches… I would do it for fun or when I wanted some change.”
(Story by Esha Aphale)