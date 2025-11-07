Fatima Sana Shaikh embraces new romantic role in 'Gustaakh Ishq' with Vijay Varma

Fatima Sana Shaikh is no stranger to the camera—she first stepped into the spotlight as a child artiste in Chachi 420 (1997). Decades later, the actress continues to radiate that same spark—only now, it burns brighter. From the fierce wrestler in Dangal that launched her into stardom to the nuanced, experimental performances in Ludo, Thar, and Ajeeb Daastaans, Fatima’s journey has been one of grit, grace, and quiet rebellion.
The actress is now stepping into a new romantic space with Gustaakh Ishq, produced by Manish Malhotra and co-starring Vijay Varma, her first collaboration with both. “We’re bringing a romantic story that I’m sure will evoke the nostalgia of the golden romantic era of Hindi cinema,” she says.
It’s been a stellar year for Fatima, with back-to-back releases showcasing her range. From playing Madhu Bose, the liberal French teacher in Netflix’s Aap Jaisa Koi opposite Madhavan, to Shruti Shukla Arya in Metro... In Dino—her reunion with Anurag Basu after Ludo — she’s proven her ability to jump seamlessly between worlds.
“I don’t let my characters stay with me for long. I think that’s how I can switch between projects emotionally and mentally. When you don’t glue yourself to a role, you don’t carry the hints of it for the next, and every new project feels like a fresh start.”
Fatima’s edge lies in her effortless ability to inhabit complex, unconventional women— and her fearless curiosity. Fearless and curious, she thrives on exploring the unconventional, constantly questioning and evolving—both onscreen and beyond. “My first thought before signing a film is always about how it’ll help me grow as a person and as an actress. Whether it’s layered or grungy, my only motive is to let the character speak. As actors, we usually take a backseat so the audience sees the character arcs. And when viewers connect with it, it usually works.”
Still, she admits that gauging audience preferences remains tricky. “You never really know what’s right. But that uncertainty keeps you on your toes. The idea of not knowing it all is exciting, as it keeps you prepared for both the good and the bad. One may not know how to overcome it, but one can always be prepared and hope for the best.”
Having been part of the industry since her childhood, Fatima has witnessed its evolution firsthand, especially for women. “There was a time when women had fewer voices and choices. Today, they’re leading stories on and off screen. It’s inspiring to see women owning their narratives as actors, writers, and producers. I feel lucky to have worked with incredible filmmakers like Shonali Bose and Meghna Gulzar at a time when a woman’s perspective is not just heard but truly valued.”
Her relationship with success, too, has evolved over the years. “Now, I measure success by how much the audience wants to see me. If they still expect me to push boundaries, to surprise them, then I know I’m doing something right.” Criticism, on the other hand, doesn’t faze her. “If it’s constructive, I’ll take it and improve. If not, I don’t let it affect me.”
This year, along with a slew of projects in her kitty, Fatima also became the brand ambassador for Kaya. “I’m genuinely thrilled to represent Kaya. It stands for credibility, science, and real results. In a world of overwhelming skincare trends and fleeting trends, Kaya feels refreshingly authentic, as it is rooted in dermatological expertise and designed for Indian skin and is backed by years of skincare know-how. It’s not about quick fixes; it’s about long-term care. That’s what drew me in. What I really appreciate is that the brand understands that every skin type has its own story. I’ve always believed skincare should be smart and honest, and it embodies exactly that.”
Her skincare philosophy mirrors her personality—practical, consistent, and no-nonsense. “My mantra is simple— consistency over complexity. I start my day with a Purifying Cleanser that leaves my skin clean and refreshed. It’s gentle yet effective enough to remove sweat, oil, and the dust that comes with long outdoor shoots—without ever stripping away moisture, which is essential given how much time I spend under makeup. Next comes the Purifying Toner—it feels cooling, helps control oil, and tightens pores, leaving my skin fresh and balanced. It’s like a quick reset before I take on the day. And sunscreen? That’s absolutely non-negotiable. Whether I’m shooting under harsh lights or running errands, I never skip my Youth Protect SPF 50 sunscreen, packed with antioxidants to protect my skin from UV damage and premature ageing.”
At night, she unwinds with a Brightening Night Cream. “That’s my moment of calm. My skin recovers while I rest, and I wake up ready to go again.”
Despite her packed schedule, Fatima finds comfort in slowing down whenever she can. “I always try to maintain a good work-life balance. You’ll find me travelling, learning new things, or just taking time for myself. I don’t define my life with work—it’s a part of it.”
As Gustaakh Ishq gears up for release and a few more projects line up, Fatima is ready for whatever comes next. “It’s going to be a rollercoaster of entertainment,” she says before signing off.
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl