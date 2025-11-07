Fatima Sana Shaikh embraces new romantic role in 'Gustaakh Ishq' with Vijay Varma

Fatima’s edge lies in her effortless ability to inhabit complex, unconventional women— and her fearless curiosity. Fearless and curious, she thrives on exploring the unconventional, constantly questioning and evolving—both onscreen and beyond. “My first thought before signing a film is always about how it’ll help me grow as a person and as an actress. Whether it’s layered or grungy, my only motive is to let the character speak. As actors, we usually take a backseat so the audience sees the character arcs. And when viewers connect with it, it usually works.”

Still, she admits that gauging audience preferences remains tricky. “You never really know what’s right. But that uncertainty keeps you on your toes. The idea of not knowing it all is exciting, as it keeps you prepared for both the good and the bad. One may not know how to overcome it, but one can always be prepared and hope for the best.”

Having been part of the industry since her childhood, Fatima has witnessed its evolution firsthand, especially for women. “There was a time when women had fewer voices and choices. Today, they’re leading stories on and off screen. It’s inspiring to see women owning their narratives as actors, writers, and producers. I feel lucky to have worked with incredible filmmakers like Shonali Bose and Meghna Gulzar at a time when a woman’s perspective is not just heard but truly valued.”

Her relationship with success, too, has evolved over the years. “Now, I measure success by how much the audience wants to see me. If they still expect me to push boundaries, to surprise them, then I know I’m doing something right.” Criticism, on the other hand, doesn’t faze her. “If it’s constructive, I’ll take it and improve. If not, I don’t let it affect me.”