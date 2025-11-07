Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan’s mother Zarine Khan passes away at 81 in Mumbai

With her sense of style and social warmth, Zarine Khan remained a familiar figure in Mumbai's cultural and charitable circles. Her last Instagram post, shared in July 2025, captured moments of happiness with her family and reflected the spirit that never died and the love for togetherness.

The messages of condolence flowed in from all quarters after her death. A number of film stars visited the Khan residence to pay their respects, among them Hrithik Roshan, who is Sussanne Khan's ex-husband. Zarine's friends remembered her as "a woman of rare dignity and compassion," a woman who made long-lasting relationships within Bollywood's inner circles.

