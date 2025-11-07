Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome baby boy; announce joyous news on social media

The pair has not yet disclosed the name of their baby boy and has requested privacy while they enjoy the moment. Fans have continued to show enthusiasm over the news, dubbing the arrival of the Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif baby boy one of the happiest moments of Bollywood in 2025. The news of the baby boy's arrival has not only brought joy to the entertainment industry, but it also reinforces them amongst Bollywood's most loved celebrity couples.

Sources close to the family confirmed that both the mother and the baby are healthy, and the delivery happened in Mumbai under complete privacy and tight security. The couple married in December 2021 and shared glimpses from their pregnancy journey with fans earlier, including a maternity photo that went viral this September. The arrival of the baby boy of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has become one of the most defining and sweetest moments of the year for both the fans and the film community.