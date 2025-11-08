Priyanka Chopra Trolled for Singing Hindi Version of ‘Last Christmas’ in Gurinder Chadha’s Christmas Karma

Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra's Hindi version of the classic Christmas song Last Christmas is now making waves on social media platforms. The actor-singer surprised everyone and her fans by performing the Hindi version of this Wham! holiday classic for her upcoming film, Christmas Karma, directed by Gurinder Chadha.

What started as a holiday surprise and promotion morphed into a troll fest on social media, with people sharing their memes and criticism on social media and anti-Christmas social media posts. Given the backlash, and with some support, the clip has gone viral, as many were interested to see the Hindi version of Priyanka Chopra's Last Christmas to come to fruition in the movie soundtrack.

A desi spin on a classic that has divided the internet

Reactions ranged from playful teasing to outright trolling, with multiple high-engagement posts labeling the performance inauthentic or poorly matched to the song's emotional core. Yet the controversy fueled searches and pre-release interest for Christmas Karma; industry trackers recorded a spike in soundtrack queries after the clip circulated. Some commentators argue the Priyanka Chopra Last Christmas Hindi version was always pitched as a creative choice aimed at melding festive nostalgia with South Asian rhythms for international audiences.