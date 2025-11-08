The Weeknd shut out of 2026 Grammy nominations despite makeup concert

The Weeknd's Grammy snub is making headlines again after the Canadian star received zero nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Even after reconciling with the Recording Academy earlier this year and returning to the Grammy stage, it can be confirmed that the Weeknd's Grammy snub remains one of the biggest topics of conversation of 2026, particularly across social media.

The Weeknd's most recent album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was set to receive multiple nominations but was completely snubbed by the academy.

The Weeknd's Grammys boycott & return

Following his now-famous fallout with the Grammys in 2021, The Weeknd's boycott of the Grammys became a symbol of artists challenging industry gatekeeping. His 2020 album After Hours and the chart-topping hit Blinding Lights were both ignored by the academy, prompting him to label the awards “corrupt.”

The artist later boycotted the Grammys entirely, refusing to submit his music. The Weeknd's Grammy snub became one of the biggest talking points of this year’s nomination announcements, sparking debates about fairness and credibility within the Recording Academy.