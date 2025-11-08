The Weeknd shut out of 2026 Grammy nominations despite makeup concert

The Weeknd's Grammy snub is making headlines again after the Canadian star received zero nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Even after reconciling with the Recording Academy earlier this year and returning to the Grammy stage, it can be confirmed that the Weeknd's Grammy snub remains one of the biggest topics of conversation of 2026, particularly across social media.
The Weeknd's most recent album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was set to receive multiple nominations but was completely snubbed by the academy.
Following his now-famous fallout with the Grammys in 2021, The Weeknd's boycott of the Grammys became a symbol of artists challenging industry gatekeeping. His 2020 album After Hours and the chart-topping hit Blinding Lights were both ignored by the academy, prompting him to label the awards “corrupt.”
The artist later boycotted the Grammys entirely, refusing to submit his music. The Weeknd's Grammy snub became one of the biggest talking points of this year’s nomination announcements, sparking debates about fairness and credibility within the Recording Academy.
Fans and critics are deeming The Weeknd's Grammy snub as one of the biggest snubs. Many of them argue that the pop star's unique sound, cinematic visuals, and consistent chart success deserve recognition. Some fans even suggest it may come down to inherent genre bias, as the academy seems to highlight nominees in more traditional pop, while neglecting dark and moody R&B aesthetics.
However, despite the disappointment, the 2026 Grammys have sparked conversation in other surprises, such as Billie Eilish's and Taylor Swift's solid nominations and Lorde and Gracie Abrams being snubbed. For now, the most talked-about story of the award season will still be The Weeknd's Grammy snub, sparking just another debate around the inclusiveness and transparency of the awards.