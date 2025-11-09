Angelina Jolie's Ukraine trip takes an unexpected turn after driver is drafted

Angelina Jolie's Ukraine trip became a talking point around the world after reports surfaced that her driver was unexpectedly pulled into the Ukrainian military during her visit. The actor, who travelled to Kherson and Mykolaiv in the course of a humanitarian mission, was in Ukraine for a meeting with internally displaced families, medical workers, and hospital staff in the area devastated by the war.

Yet, her Ukraine trip was to take an unexpected turn while her driver had been stopped at a checkpoint and told he was being called up for military retraining-a stark reminder of how deeply that war has impacted every citizen.

Angelina Jolie's Ukraine visit sparks viral reactions

News of Angelina Jolie's trip to Ukraine spread like wildfire on social media. Netizens responded to it with everything from humor to shock, and then empathy. Memes swamped social media; many humorously dubbed Jolie a "real-life Lara Croft" over her fearless presence near the front lines.

Some joked that "the most Ukrainian plot twist ever" was the driver's sudden drafting; others mentioned the irony of humanitarian visits clashing with wartime mobilization. Yet several users expressed admiration for Jolie's courage. They praised her commitment to bringing attention to the human toll of the conflict, despite unexpected obstacles.