Sulakshana Pandit and Sanjeev Kumar died on the same date; Bollywood remembers their tragic story
Popular actor and singer, Sulakshana Pandit has passed away on November 6, 2025. She had once proposed marriage to actor Sanjeev Kumar who too, passed away on November 6, 1985.
Sulakshana Pandit made her debut opposite Sanjeev Kumar
Sulakshana Pandit fell in love with Sanjeev Kumar during her big-screen debut, Uljhan, in 1975. Already a successful singer, she had starred opposite Sanjeev Kumar in the thriller movie.
Sulakshana Pandit had declared her love to Sanjeev Kumar who had suffered a heartbreak after being rejected by actor Hema Mali. He had fallen in love with his Sholay co-star during their film, Seeta Aur Geeta in 1972.
While Hema Malini fell in love with Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar had to suffer the brunt of heartbreak. However, when Sulakshana Pandit let him know about her feelings, he did not reciprocate the.
Sanjeev Kumar had taken recourse to alcohol and had to travel to the United States for a bypass surgery after suffering a massive heart attack. Upon his return, Sulakshana Pandit, without waiting any further, took Sanjeev Kumar to a temple and asked him to marry her. Sadly, Sanjeev Kumar refused her again.
Despite the rejection, Sulakshana Pandit was by Sanjeev Kumar's side when he was sick and took great care of him. She went into severe depression after Sanjeev Kumar passed away in 1985 at just 47. 40 years later, she would pass away on the same day.
In an interview, the actor had shared how she coped with Sanjeev Kumar and her mother's death back-to-back. "These deaths had a lasting impact on me. They took a toll on my health. I was mentally disturbed and shaken for the longest time".
Sulakshana Pandit passed away of cardiac arrest at the age of 71 after harbouring a lifetime of love for Sanjeev Kumar which remained unreciprocated. The two had worked in more films after Uljhan, including Waqt Ki Deewar (1981), Chehre Pe Chehra (1981), and Do Waqt Ki Roti (1988).