Sulakshana Pandit and Sanjeev Kumar died on the same date; Bollywood remembers their tragic story

While Hema Malini fell in love with Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar had to suffer the brunt of heartbreak. However, when Sulakshana Pandit let him know about her feelings, he did not reciprocate the.

Sanjeev Kumar had taken recourse to alcohol and had to travel to the United States for a bypass surgery after suffering a massive heart attack. Upon his return, Sulakshana Pandit, without waiting any further, took Sanjeev Kumar to a temple and asked him to marry her. Sadly, Sanjeev Kumar refused her again.

Despite the rejection, Sulakshana Pandit was by Sanjeev Kumar's side when he was sick and took great care of him. She went into severe depression after Sanjeev Kumar passed away in 1985 at just 47. 40 years later, she would pass away on the same day.

In an interview, the actor had shared how she coped with Sanjeev Kumar and her mother's death back-to-back. "These deaths had a lasting impact on me. They took a toll on my health. I was mentally disturbed and shaken for the longest time".

Sulakshana Pandit passed away of cardiac arrest at the age of 71 after harbouring a lifetime of love for Sanjeev Kumar which remained unreciprocated. The two had worked in more films after Uljhan, including Waqt Ki Deewar (1981), Chehre Pe Chehra (1981), and Do Waqt Ki Roti (1988).