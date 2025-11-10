Abhishek Bachchan's make-up artist of 27 years dies, actor pens emotional note

"The last couple of years he was ailing so couldn’t always be on set with me. But whenever I was shooting, there wasn’t a single day he wouldn’t check on me. Making sure his assistant was taking care of how my make-up was done. He was the most loving, gentle and affable person. Always a smile on his face, a ready warm embrace and some amazing namkeen chivda or bhakar wadi tucked away in his bag," he added.

Abhishek shared that after a long health battle, he passed away last night. The Dasvi star also said he would touch the late Sawant's feet before his first shot. Abhishek said, “He was the first person whose feet I would touch and take his blessings whenever I gave my first shot of a new film. From now on I will have to look up to the heavens and know that you’ll be looking down and blessing me."

“Thank you dada, for your love, your care, your dignity, your talent and for your smile. It’s heartbreaking to even think of going to work and knowing that you won’t be with me. I pray you are in peace and I look forward to the bear-hug when we meet again. Rest in peace and happiness Ashok Sawant. (Om emoji) Shanti," Abhishek concluded.