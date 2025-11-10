Actress Barkha Singh opens up ahead of her latest viral music video with Aparshakti Khurana…

We last saw the effervescent Barkha Singh lighting up screens in Aparshakti Khurana’s latest chartbuster Sundaa Ravaan — a breezy earworm that’s already racked up over 4.7 million views in just under two weeks. Composed by Karan Malhotra and Amar Jalal, with music by Mir Desai, the single is proof that Barkha’s star power continues to soar. From her early days as the wide-eyed child actor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002) to her breakout television stints — most memorably Girls on Top on MTV India (2016) — Barkha’s evolution has been nothing short of remarkable.
The once ‘girl next door’ has long shed that tag, choosing instead to dive headfirst into complex, layered roles that test her mettle as an actor and performer. Fearless, disciplined and brimming with charm, she moves seamlessly between the small screen, digital platforms and now, music videos — proving she’s no passing trend.
Whether she’s dancing alongside industry veterans or sinking her teeth into emotionally charged narratives, Barkha brings a rare mix of warmth and tenacity to every frame. After her compelling turn in Criminal Justice: A Family Matter on JioHotstar earlier this year, the actor has a string of exciting releases lined up through late 2025 and beyond. As her creative journey unfolds, her enthusiasm is infectious and her focus unshakeable. We caught up with the ever-radiant star to talk new beginnings, staying grounded and what keeps her passion for performance burning bright.
Your fans (and we) admire your flawless skin and hair. Can you share your daily skincare and haircare routines?
In general, I always focus on health over anything else. My daily skincare routine involves cleansing the skin, as that is the first step to achieving healthy skin. I never leave home without sunscreen. Sometimes, if it’s really sunny, I also use sunscreen at home. Apart from that, a good balanced diet is crucial. For healthy hair, keeping a clean scalp is very important. I am an ardent believer in regular oiling and I also go in for regular treatments because of styling on shoots.
What are some beauty tips or hacks that you swear by?
A good balanced diet, ample water intake and a consistent exercise routine are often underestimated when it comes to maintaining healthy skin and hair. My top tip is to prioritise eating nutritious foods, as they significantly impact your overall health and will reflect positively in your skin and hair over time.
How do you maintain a healthy lifestyle amidst your busy schedules?
Discipline is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, especially amidst a busy schedule. Striking the right balance between work and self-care is crucial. Being disciplined about your eating schedule, the quality of your food and the frequency and timing of your exercise is essential. No matter how tired you may be, consistently following your daytime and nighttime skincare and haircare routines also requires commitment. All these aspects of health management are rooted in discipline and help me maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle despite a demanding schedule.
What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while shifting from small screen to big screen?
One of the biggest challenges I faced was securing the types of roles and projects I aspired to pursue. I was accustomed to playing romantic and ‘girl next door’ characters, which made it challenging to transition into more serious roles that would allow me to showcase my range and versatility as an actor. Navigating this shift required significant effort and persistence to break out of my comfort zone and embrace more diverse and challenging roles.
Can you tell us about a project that is particularly close to your heart and why?
A project particularly close to my heart is yet to be released and I am eagerly looking forward to sharing it with everyone. However, among the work that has already been released, Maja Ma (2022) holds a special place. This project was a new and enriching experience for me, as it allowed me to work alongside some truly exceptional actors. It was also the first time I had my own song and dance sequence, featuring a classic Bollywood number with background dancers. Dancing with the legendary Madhuri Dixit was a highlight. Beyond the professional growth, Maja Ma provided valuable life lessons, making it a memorable and significant experience for me.
How do you choose your roles and what kind of characters do you find most challenging and rewarding to portray?
When choosing my roles, I look for projects that challenge me. It’s important for me to select roles that push my boundaries as an actor and that I feel I can do justice to. Sometimes, I am drawn to a role because it is directed by someone I admire or because it offers the opportunity to work with an actor I respect. The roles I find most challenging and rewarding are those that take me out of my comfort zone, often leaving me feeling anxious during the shoot. These roles might require me to learn new skills or portray characters vastly different from my own personality. I find these experiences particularly fulfilling when I see the final product and witness the growth they have facilitated in my craft.
What has been the most memorable moment in your career, so far?
Every project comes with its own set of memorable moments, so it’s challenging to pinpoint just one. However, the year 2022 stands out as particularly significant for me. It was a year filled with milestones: I had five releases, had my own Bollywood song and worked with esteemed filmmakers and co-actors. Additionally, I was involved in the third season of one of my favourite shows and I had the unique experience of promoting two shows back-to-back on my birthday. Overall, 2022 was a year of immense professional growth and personal fulfillment, making it the most memorable year of my career so far.
Can you share a personal experience or story from your journey that has significantly impacted your career?
One significant experience that greatly impacted my career was working on MTV’s Girls on Top. I entered the project with no expectations, simply looking forward to a fun, female-centric show. However, when the show aired, it had an unexpected effect: my social media following surged overnight and I began receiving numerous brand offers and opportunities for other projects. This moment was a turning point for me, marking a shift in my career. Since then, I’ve approached each opportunity with a focus on growth, continually striving to be the best version of myself both, as an actress and as an individual.
How do you balance your personal life with your online persona and public image?
Honestly, even I don’t know (giggles), but I do try to maintain a distinction between my work life and my personal life, balancing that out. As far as possible, I try to ensure that it does not overlap, especially timing-wise. When I’m spending family time or time with my friends, I try not to let work stress interfere. Conversely, when I’m working, I give my 100 percent to my work and don’t let my mind wander to parties or trips with friends. I think compartmentalising the two helps. Also, having most of my closest friends and people not from the industry really helps to maintain that balance.
Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations that you’re particularly excited about?
Oh yes, I’m excited about three upcoming projects, each very different from the others. I’m thrilled about them and almost impatient because I can’t wait for them to be released. They will be rolling out later this year and some even into next year, so there’s a lot to look forward to.
Sundaa Ravaan is streaming on YouTube.
