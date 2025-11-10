Actress Barkha Singh opens up ahead of her latest viral music video with Aparshakti Khurana…

We last saw the effervescent Barkha Singh lighting up screens in Aparshakti Khurana’s latest chartbuster Sundaa Ravaan — a breezy earworm that’s already racked up over 4.7 million views in just under two weeks. Composed by Karan Malhotra and Amar Jalal, with music by Mir Desai, the single is proof that Barkha’s star power continues to soar. From her early days as the wide-eyed child actor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002) to her breakout television stints — most memorably Girls on Top on MTV India (2016) — Barkha’s evolution has been nothing short of remarkable.

The once ‘girl next door’ has long shed that tag, choosing instead to dive headfirst into complex, layered roles that test her mettle as an actor and performer. Fearless, disciplined and brimming with charm, she moves seamlessly between the small screen, digital platforms and now, music videos — proving she’s no passing trend.

Whether she’s dancing alongside industry veterans or sinking her teeth into emotionally charged narratives, Barkha brings a rare mix of warmth and tenacity to every frame. After her compelling turn in Criminal Justice: A Family Matter on JioHotstar earlier this year, the actor has a string of exciting releases lined up through late 2025 and beyond. As her creative journey unfolds, her enthusiasm is infectious and her focus unshakeable. We caught up with the ever-radiant star to talk new beginnings, staying grounded and what keeps her passion for performance burning bright.