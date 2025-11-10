Dharmendra reportedly put on ventilator support

On November 1, a staff member from the Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that “Dharmendra came in complaining of breathlessness. He is in the ICU and is sleeping now.”

Dharmendra, who turns 90 in December, has maintained a remarkably active professional life despite minor health issues in recent years, including a cataract surgery earlier in the year.

Media outlets had reached out to Hema Malini, who said that everyone is hoping for his speedy recovery. The actress was spotted at the Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. As per reports, Dharmendra's eldest son, Sunny Deol, has also arrived at the hospital.

Bobby Deol, Dharmendra’s youngest son, recently disclosed in an interview that the veteran actor continues to reside with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, at their Khandala farmhouse near Mumbai.

Dharmendra is slated to appear next in the highly anticipated Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis, a war drama. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is all set to make his big debut as Arun Khetarpal. The plot chronicles the untold true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.