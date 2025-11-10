Never doubted myself because my parents never did: Mona Singh

A

It had always been a dream to open a café or a restaurant. Having travelled extensively, I have had the chance to experience so many different cuisines. being from a Punjabi family, food has always been at the heart of our lives; we love it, we celebrate it.

So, when the right opportunity came along, I didn’t hesitate. I’ll admit, I didn’t know how to run a business initially, but I have a wonderful team of professionals helping me out. the concept of Kona Kona, though, from the idea to the menu, is completely mine. I wanted people to truly experience Indian food. You can find sushi anywhere in the world, but somewhere along the way, we stopped valuing our own cuisine. that’s what I wanted to change. at Kona Kona, you’ll find food from every corner of India.