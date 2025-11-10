Never doubted myself because my parents never did: Mona Singh
Remember that iconic character Jassi from the Indian soap opera Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, the girl with spectacles and braces who won hearts with her acting? That was when audiences first witnessed Mona Singh’s brilliance back in 2003. Cut to 2025, and we still find ourselves impressed by her acting, totally mesmerised by the range of characters she continues to bring to life. Over the years, she has effortlessly excelled across television, web series, and films, constantly evolving as an artiste. Her recent projects include Made In Heaven Season 2, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Mistry, with more exciting ones in the pipeline. In a conversation with Indulge, Mona opens up about mental health awareness. In collaboration with Coto, an emotional wellness app, she is on a mission to normalise discussions around the same.
Excerpts:
How do you feel when you look back at life?
Well, my journey has been full of experiences, learn ings, unlearnings, and immense fulfilment. It’s been truly satisfying, both as an actor and as a human being. My first show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, changed a lot of things — my life, my choices, and even my perspective towards the world. I suddenly felt a deep sense of responsibility because so many people looked up to me and felt inspired.
Was your family supportive of you when you wanted to try your hand at acting?
Absolutely! My dad was in the army, and my mom, being a fauji’s wife, was always resilient, ready to adapt, try something new, and embrace challenges. I come from a very liberated background, and the greatest gift my parents gave me was the freedom to choose and to do whatever I wanted. I never doubted myself because my parents never did. they always believed that if I was passionate about something, I would surely make something of it.
You recently spoke about women’s mental health and did a brand film in collaboration with Coto…
Coto’s concept about emotional well-being completely resonates with me. I talk about whatever I feel and try to address the issues. In fact, I was quite overworked last to last year. I was switching between multiple roles, and interacting with so many people on different sets became too much. I felt drained out and wasn’t getting proper sleep. That was the time when I started talking about mental health. when you’re not feeling well, you see a doctor. You go to a trainer to get your body in shape. then why not seek help for mental health and well-being? Mental health is a taboo, but it’s time that we break it.
You’ve worked in television and films and now OTT platforms...
I have never been complacent. I always feel that one should keep taking chances and face their fears, because the minute you do that, you become a different person. After that, you’re not scared of anything. And that’s exactly what I have done. I did hosting, which I was very scared of. I also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I was scared of theatre, so I went ahead and did that too. Only when you keep challenging yourself, is when you actually grow.
There were times when you took breaks as well and came back stronger. How did that go?
I realised that a person can burn out too soon, especially when you work in a medium like television. Before I could burn out, I thought it best to take a break, and I used this time to work on myself, travel, and read. I was also manifesting something bigger. That is how I entered the ott space. I believed in myself and took chances. That is the energy the universe resonates with. the minute you change your frequency, good things start to happen.
You have a restaurant in Mumbai, Kona Kona. What inspired you to take that leap of faith?
It had always been a dream to open a café or a restaurant. Having travelled extensively, I have had the chance to experience so many different cuisines. being from a Punjabi family, food has always been at the heart of our lives; we love it, we celebrate it.
So, when the right opportunity came along, I didn’t hesitate. I’ll admit, I didn’t know how to run a business initially, but I have a wonderful team of professionals helping me out. the concept of Kona Kona, though, from the idea to the menu, is completely mine. I wanted people to truly experience Indian food. You can find sushi anywhere in the world, but somewhere along the way, we stopped valuing our own cuisine. that’s what I wanted to change. at Kona Kona, you’ll find food from every corner of India.
What’s next for you?