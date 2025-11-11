Palak Muchhal makes it to the Guinness World Records for charity

Singer Palak Muchhal has made it to the Guinness book of world records and Limca Book of Records for something truly heartwarming. She is known across the country and the world for her soothing melodies but this time the world gets to know her name for the humanitarian work she has been doing for a better world.

Palak Muchhal enters the Guinness Book of World Records not for her music but for helping heart patients across India

Palak, through her charitable foundation named the Palak Palash Charitable Foundation, has helped fund over 3,800 heart surgeries for underprivileged children across India. Through her music, she not only touched millions of souls but also helped those who never thought help was coming their way.

Through all the money she collects from the beautiful concerts, she becomes a helping hand to those drowning. A large part of the amount collected from the shows goes to these surgeries, and over the years, it has made a significant change to life across the nation.

Palak was just a girl from Indore, travelling on a train, when she saw a bunch of poor kids. That’s when the harsh reality of her country struck her deeply. She saw children struggling with never-ending hunger, pain, and suffering.

At that moment, she made a promise to herself: one day, she would do everything she could to help them. Years of compassion and hard work followed, and today, she has transformed countless lives. Her efforts have not only touched hearts but also earned her a place in the world record, making her one of the rare people who have turned passion into something really compassionate.