Rajkummar Rao shares an emotional letter from team Nikam after wrap up

Rajkummar Rao has officially wrapped shooting for his upcoming biopic, Nikam, based on the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. As he bid farewell to the set, a touching letter from the film’s team left him genuinely moved. He shared the letter on his Instagram story and it is officially winning hearts across social media.
Rajkummar Rao, known for his uncanny ability to not just act but truly become his characters, is loved by millions for his memorable performances. His work has the rare power to touch lives, and that’s what makes him so special.
It’s not just his fans who admire him; his colleagues and co-workers feel it too. As the actor shared a heartfelt handwritten letter on social media, it instantly won hearts. The letter beautifully reflects the genuine love and admiration his team holds for the extraordinary person he is.
Sharing the note on his Instagram story, Rajkummar wrote, “Thank you so much Team #Nikam. This letter has my heart”.
The letter appreciated the actor’s talent and read, “It’s hard to imagine being on set without your grace… Watching you build Ujjwal Nikam has been such a privilege.”
Mentioning his other biopic, the letter read, “From Shahid to Nikam, your journey has been nothing short of inspiring.” It also said, “You make people want to do better. You make it all feel simple, yet grand”. Over the years, Rajkummar Rao has earned a reputation as one of India’s most versatile and transformative actors and is loved by his people.
The letter from Team Nikam ended on a heartfelt note, “This wrap doesn’t feel like an ending. It feels like that moment after a long connection when you don’t really want to leave.”
The post touched hearts across the industry and among fans, earning admiration for his authenticity both on and off screen.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.