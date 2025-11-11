Rajkummar Rao shares an emotional letter from team Nikam after wrap up

Rajkummar Rao has officially wrapped shooting for his upcoming biopic, Nikam, based on the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. As he bid farewell to the set, a touching letter from the film’s team left him genuinely moved. He shared the letter on his Instagram story and it is officially winning hearts across social media.

A heartfelt goodbye: Rajkummar Rao wraps Nikam, and he gets an emotional letter from the team

Rajkummar Rao, known for his uncanny ability to not just act but truly become his characters, is loved by millions for his memorable performances. His work has the rare power to touch lives, and that’s what makes him so special.

It’s not just his fans who admire him; his colleagues and co-workers feel it too. As the actor shared a heartfelt handwritten letter on social media, it instantly won hearts. The letter beautifully reflects the genuine love and admiration his team holds for the extraordinary person he is.

Sharing the note on his Instagram story, Rajkummar wrote, “Thank you so much Team #Nikam. This letter has my heart”.