Raveena Tandon, Vijay, Sonu Sood and others offer condolences to the families of Delhi blast victims

A massive shockwave went through Delhi after a powerful blast took place near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. More than 10 people are reported to have lost their lives in the blast, while several others have been left injured. Many members of the film fraternity expressed their grief over the tragic incident and also offered their condolences to the families of the victims.

Celebrities extend emotional support to Delhi blast victims’ families

Actress Raveena Tandon shared on social media, “Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast . Horrible news. (sic).”