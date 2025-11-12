Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter Ariana vibes to Kangna Tera Ni with classmate

The video was filmed at her school, as she captioned the video, “school days.” Midway through the clip, a man approached and interrupted the shoot, but Ariana moved her lenses and kept lip-syncing and smiling before wrapping up the recording.

Ariana graduated from high school recently and Mahim took to Instagram to share the milestone. Mahima, in her note, wrote, “I started this journey alone, but I had you. I didn’t know how it would all work out, but I just knew I wanted you to have the best education. I went back to work because of you. I thought I was doing this all for you, but my baby, you ended up doing so much more for me. So many years later, watching you finally graduate today, I’ve never felt more proud.”