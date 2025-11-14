Hospital staff arrested for filming Dharmendra and Deol Family inside ICU

A hospital employee has been arrested for surreptitiously recording the veteran actor Dharmendra and his family inside the ICU, leading to frustration and concern for privacy while receiving hospital treatment. The incident unfolded at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where Dharmendra was reported to be receiving treatment. The secret video of the Deol family commenced circulation on social media and raised serious concerns for hospital privacy for patients, resulting in immediate action. The hospital staffer arrested for the secret filming of Dharmendra and his family members in the Breach Candy Hospital ICU has quickly become the epicentre of the season of troubles.

ICU video leak sparks privacy backlash