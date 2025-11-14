Hospital staff arrested for filming Dharmendra and Deol Family inside ICU

A hospital employee has been arrested for surreptitiously recording the veteran actor Dharmendra and his family inside the ICU, leading to frustration and concern for privacy while receiving hospital treatment. The incident unfolded at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where Dharmendra was reported to be receiving treatment. The secret video of the Deol family commenced circulation on social media and raised serious concerns for hospital privacy for patients, resulting in immediate action. The hospital staffer arrested for the secret filming of Dharmendra and his family members in the Breach Candy Hospital ICU has quickly become the epicentre of the season of troubles.
The investigation revealed the video captured Dharmendra lying unconscious on a hospital bed in the ICU, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and their first wife, Prakash Kaur, and visible family members in distress. The video was recorded and subsequently leaked without authorization, leading to an outside member of the hospital staff being taken into custody.For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
Dharmendra was hospitalised after experiencing an episode of breathlessness requiring admission. Following a brief ICU stay, the actor was discharged on November 12th, 2025. Following the leak, the Deol family issued a statement requesting that the media and the public respect the actor’s privacy as he recovers.
The hospital has initiated an internal investigation to reinforce its privacy protocols and prevent similar breaches of patient confidentiality from occurring in the future. Authorities are reviewing all medical protocols, and the case has sparked an industry-wide discussion about ethics in the medical environment. As the veteran actor Dharmendra Deol recovers at home, this instance serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of privacy as a matter of human dignity, even for those in the limelight.