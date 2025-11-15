Chris Evans pulled into unconfirmed cheating rumours involving Tara Testa weeks after becoming a father

Hollywood’s resident golden retriever in human form, Chris Evans has landed himself smack in the middle of a scandal he almost certainly didn’t sign up for. And no, it’s not a Marvel reboot but something far messier: internet-fuelled cheating rumours featuring his longtime BFF, Tara Testa, mere weeks after welcoming a baby with his wife, Alba Baptista. Congratulations, everyone. We’ve officially lost the plot.
The whole circus began the way most 2025 scandals do: a blind item floating around on TikTok and X describing an “A-list Boston boy” allegedly seen getting too cosy with a brunette at a bar. Naturally, the internet Sherlocks — who can sniff out a celebrity from a blurry reflection in a spoon — declared the guilty party to be Captain America himself. Because who else fits the description? And who’s the brunette? Enter Tara Testa, Chris’ childhood friend, Oscars plus-one, and now the unwilling protagonist of this tabloid telenovela.
Let’s pause here. Tara has been in Chris’ orbit longer than some of his Marvel co-stars. If friendship longevity were a crime, half of Hollywood would be behind bars. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from constructing elaborate Reddit threads full of “clues,” none of which involve actual evidence. Forget CSI, this is more like a group project no one fact-checked.
Meanwhile, Alba Baptista — the new mom who should be enjoying postpartum peace — has been thrust into the role of the stoic, silent wife, while Chris is being cross-examined by people who weren’t even born when he debuted in Not Another Teen Movie. And like any self-respecting celebrity under fire, the couple has given the classic non-response: absolute silence. No notes. No statements. No messy Notes App apology. Just a quiet refusal to add fire to a rumour built on fumes.
The real punchline? There is nothing concrete here. No photos. No eyewitness accounts. No incriminating receipts. Just vibes, overactive imaginations, and a slow news cycle. Right now, the only thing we can say for certain is that the internet desperately needs a hobby. Preferably one that doesn’t involve inventing adultery plots for new parents.
