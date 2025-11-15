Chris Evans pulled into unconfirmed cheating rumours involving Tara Testa weeks after becoming a father

Let’s pause here. Tara has been in Chris’ orbit longer than some of his Marvel co-stars. If friendship longevity were a crime, half of Hollywood would be behind bars. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from constructing elaborate Reddit threads full of “clues,” none of which involve actual evidence. Forget CSI, this is more like a group project no one fact-checked.

Meanwhile, Alba Baptista — the new mom who should be enjoying postpartum peace — has been thrust into the role of the stoic, silent wife, while Chris is being cross-examined by people who weren’t even born when he debuted in Not Another Teen Movie. And like any self-respecting celebrity under fire, the couple has given the classic non-response: absolute silence. No notes. No statements. No messy Notes App apology. Just a quiet refusal to add fire to a rumour built on fumes.

The real punchline? There is nothing concrete here. No photos. No eyewitness accounts. No incriminating receipts. Just vibes, overactive imaginations, and a slow news cycle. Right now, the only thing we can say for certain is that the internet desperately needs a hobby. Preferably one that doesn’t involve inventing adultery plots for new parents.