Eminent actress Bhadra Basu passes away in Kolkata

Actors from the industry shared condolence messages on Saturday. Actor Sudip Mukherjee, who was perviously married to her daughter Daminee, told a media outlet that it felt like losing his own parent. Even after the separation, he was always in touch with Bhadra, and discussed every minute details with her. After his parents passed away, she was the mother to him, Sudip added. Actor-singer Swagata Mukherjee shared that Bhadra Basu was the one directing the Gauhar Jaan play for the first time, in which the former plays the lead role. Actor-director Manasi Sinha took to Facebook to write, "Bhadra Mashi..Amar chottobelar aro khanikta niye chole gele toh?" (Bhadra mashi, you had to take away more bits of my childhood, isn't it?)

Not just on stage, Bhadra has been a known face in cinema and web space too. She was last seen Suman Mukhopadhyay's Putulnaacher Itikatha and Anilavaa Chatterjee's film Bela, where she played the mother to a young Bela. Bhadra is also known for films like Teenkahon, Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman and Saajghar.

Not just theatre or films, as we mentioned, she was a popular face in web too. She became a household face with the #GhawrBaari (Bangali-Obangali) series by SVF stories, where she played mom to Shreya, the Bengali girl (played by Kiran Mazumder), the cutest and loving mother-in-law to the non-Bengali boy, Aditya (played by Mir Rahemin Rahim).