Why the Timothée-Kylie breakup might have an Oscar connect

The rumour mill has been churning non-stop regarding Hollywood’s most head-turning couple, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner: Were they ever really together? Did they break up? Columnist Maureen Callahan has weighed in with a ruthless theory, and it all boils down to one thing: a golden statuette. According to Maureen, the reason for the alleged split is purely strategic, and it has an Oscar connection.
Maureen, appearing on The Megyn Kelly Show, said she thinks Timothée absolutely dumped the cosmetics mogul. The timing is key. Timothée has a big film coming out, Marty Supreme, in which he stars opposite Gwyneth Paltrow as his much older lover. "Timmy wants the Oscar," Maureen declared, saying being "together with Kylie Jenner" is simply incompatible with a serious, critical awards campaign.
She says the reality star's high-wattage celebrity status is a distraction that fundamentally overshadows the work and image required to win cinema’s highest honour. For an actor trying to make the leap from heartthrob to serious artiste, the association with reality TV culture is seen as a liability that must be jettisoned. In short: "It's not happening" with Kylie by his side.
The whispers of a split picked up after a report from a leading publication claimed Timothée had ended things. While Kylie seemingly clapped back by liking one of his posts online, Maureen and others believe the publication rarely gets it wrong, noting that if the couple were still together they would have been photographed or posted on social media immediately to squash the rumour.
The final, calculated move in this alleged awards season strategy? According to Maureen, Timothée will be trading the beauty entrepreneur for a far more wholesome companion on the red carpet. "I think he's going to take his mom to all of these events," she said speculatively. It's the ultimate, well-worn ‘Hollywood play’ to charm Academy voters and solidify a serious actor image.
Although neither of the stars has confirmed the breakup, this theory posits one cold, hard truth about Tinseltown: sometimes, ambition means making ruthless choices, even if it involves dumping one of the world's biggest celebrities for the sake of awards glory.