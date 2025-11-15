Why the Timothée-Kylie breakup might have an Oscar connect

The rumour mill has been churning non-stop regarding Hollywood’s most head-turning couple, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner: Were they ever really together? Did they break up? Columnist Maureen Callahan has weighed in with a ruthless theory, and it all boils down to one thing: a golden statuette. According to Maureen, the reason for the alleged split is purely strategic, and it has an Oscar connection.

Maureen, appearing on The Megyn Kelly Show, said she thinks Timothée absolutely dumped the cosmetics mogul. The timing is key. Timothée has a big film coming out, Marty Supreme, in which he stars opposite Gwyneth Paltrow as his much older lover. "Timmy wants the Oscar," Maureen declared, saying being "together with Kylie Jenner" is simply incompatible with a serious, critical awards campaign.

She says the reality star's high-wattage celebrity status is a distraction that fundamentally overshadows the work and image required to win cinema’s highest honour. For an actor trying to make the leap from heartthrob to serious artiste, the association with reality TV culture is seen as a liability that must be jettisoned. In short: "It's not happening" with Kylie by his side.