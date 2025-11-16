Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr. reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Actor James Pickens Jr., known for his role in Grey's Anatomy, shared an important health update revealing a recent medical setback. The 73-year-old actor known for his long-running role as Dr Richard Webber confirmed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year and is now clear of cancer. The experienced actor shared during an episode of the ABC show "The View" that earlier this year, during a routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, he discovered he had prostate cancer. The PSA testing has been a normal routine for Pickens as a result of family history - his father and uncles all suffered from prostate cancer, and he recently learned that a 90-year-old cousin of his is now dying from the disease.

James Pickens Jr.'s prostate cancer diagnosis and recovery

Pickens said prostate cancer "runs through my family," noting that his father, uncles, and a 90-year-old cousin all suffered from the condition. He started PSA testing at 41 years old, which is allowed for the early detection of a tumour before it has spread. Trusting the doctor and a relative's support helped him feel confident to agree to the doctor's solution; he underwent a robotic radical prostatectomy for the rare form of prostate cancer. Pickens recently reported that he is cancer-free after being diagnosed earlier this year, and is thankful for the early detection and the less invasive treatment option.