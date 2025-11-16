"You're robbing me": Morgan Freeman on AI copies of his voice

Without naming any names, Morgan Freeman revealed that his lawyers are keeping "very, very busy", indicating that he has taken legal action against those who used AI to copy his voice.

Morgan Freeman is known for his unmistakable heavy, baritone voice. He shared that back when he was in community college, Professor Robert Whitman coached him to improve the tone and texture of his voice. It was Robert who told that most people use a register higher than the natural one, which tires the voice out easily. This training was crucial for Morgan Freeman that helped him use his voice and make it legendary in the industry.

The actor also brought up Tilly Norwood during the course of the conversation. Tilly Norwood is an AI-generated actor who was considered to be a potential signing by several agencies, leading to widespread debate and controversy.

Morgan Freeman said, "Nobody likes her because she is not real and that takes the part of a real person, so it is not going to work out very well in the movies or on television".

Morgan is working with SAG-AFTRA against artificial artists made using AI and he said that the the union will continue to do its job, which is promote real, human actors.