Ashley Rebello on styling Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar in Haq

The Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer Haq has been receiving rave reviews all around, not just for its story and performances but also for the authentic portrayal of the characters in the film. An important aspect of that portrayal has been the styling of the actors which was done by eminent costume designer Ashley Rebello, and he is all praise for the leads who surrendered to his vision and did justice to it with their vision.
Reflecting on his experience of working with Emraan, who he calls the “sweetest person on the face of this earth”, Ashley admits that it was a privilege to style the actor in a very different avatar for Haq, contrary to his usual flamboyant image on screen. “When I met Emraan for the first time, he told me, ‘Ashley, I haven't really played a typical Muslim character and portraying that is going to be important and has to be right’. So, I took references and I showed him, which he and also the director loved. And when we did a trial, he really liked all the clothes,” he shares.
The stylist adds that Emraan loved so many things in his looks that he even wanted to take them home for his family, including his dad. “He just loved the topis, the jackets, kurta pajamas and the chappals because everything was custom made. He even asked my assistants to get the same things,” Ashley adds.
Ashley also calls Yami “one of the nicest and the best heroines" that he has worked with. We asked him why and he says, “She just surrenders and she trusts. Trust is such an important factor. She loved every outfit that I gave her. She loved the dupattas, the kurtas, the shalwars, the sharara. She also loved her wedding outfit. She even said, ‘I wish we could have much, much more of it’. Also, she loved the little details that we included, whether it was the dupattas, the shawls, the rings, the nose ring, the earrings, or the toe rings. Basically, every little thing that added and made the character Shahzia Bano much more real was appreciated by her.”
What added to the experience was the reception to his work. “When people walked out of the theatres, everybody complimented my work, including her mother who said Yami was looking so beautiful and I’ve done such a wonderful job. Coming from these experienced people who were saying how wonderful it is that the film doesn't jar, the clothes don't jar, that has been great,” he says, adding that Yami was so impressed with his work on Haq that she already offered him another job. “She's offered me her next film which I've already started with. So, that says a lot about her as a person, and a lot about the integrity, and everything that she carries and brings to cinema,” Ashley concludes.