Ashley Rebello on styling Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar in Haq

The Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer Haq has been receiving rave reviews all around, not just for its story and performances but also for the authentic portrayal of the characters in the film. An important aspect of that portrayal has been the styling of the actors which was done by eminent costume designer Ashley Rebello, and he is all praise for the leads who surrendered to his vision and did justice to it with their vision.

Ashley Rebello reflcts on his experience working for Haq

Reflecting on his experience of working with Emraan, who he calls the “sweetest person on the face of this earth”, Ashley admits that it was a privilege to style the actor in a very different avatar for Haq, contrary to his usual flamboyant image on screen. “When I met Emraan for the first time, he told me, ‘Ashley, I haven't really played a typical Muslim character and portraying that is going to be important and has to be right’. So, I took references and I showed him, which he and also the director loved. And when we did a trial, he really liked all the clothes,” he shares.

The stylist adds that Emraan loved so many things in his looks that he even wanted to take them home for his family, including his dad. “He just loved the topis, the jackets, kurta pajamas and the chappals because everything was custom made. He even asked my assistants to get the same things,” Ashley adds.