Filmmaker Anees Bazmee recalls how David Dhawan was surprised seeing him in tears while writing Swarg

Talking about Nana Patekar’s performance in Welcome, he said, “Many people from the film told me Nana ji had never done anything like this but everyone agreed he’s a great person. I always felt he’d shine in comedy so much so that once he fully stepped into it, he’d show others how comedy is truly done. Nanaji isn’t just a fine actor but a wonderful human being. When I went to narrate the story, he asked how long it would take: Three minutes, 30 minutes, or three hours and he chose three hours. After hearing it, he hugged me and said, ‘Anees, I am raw mud; mould me however you want.’ And throughout the entire film, he never gave me a single reason to complain.”

Recalling an incident about a friend’s father and his mental health, he said, “A friend used to call me for lunch again and again just so he could hug me and thank me. He told me that after watching the film, which his son played once, the father kept asking him to replay it over and over. His son said it took him a month to understand everything, and he would simply nod whenever I asked questions. Later, I realised he had probably watched Welcome non-stop for an entire year. He said he would laugh so much inside, even while lying on the floor like a vegetable, and he truly believes this film helped him recover.”