Tom Cruise receives Honorary Oscar, shares how cinema takes him around the world

Tom Cruise now has an Oscar to his name. The Mission Impossible actor accepted an honorary Oscar on Sunday night at the Governors Awards, giving an emotional speech that paid tribute to his history with movies. Notably, Tom got nominated for the Academy four times previously, including nominations for Best Actor for the films Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire.

Tom Cuise finally receives his first Academy Award

The honorary Oscar was presented by the Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who is directing Tom in an upcoming film, which set for release next October.

On receiving the award Tom said, “The cinema, it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”